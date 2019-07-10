Thanks to all for help with ‘Minis at the Glen’
To the Editor:
I would like to thank our first responders for assisting our group with our annual Rally To The Glen from Torrey Ridge Winery. This year over 320 Mini Coopers took part in our event, which is now the second largest gathering of Mini Coopers on the East Coast.
I would like to extend my thanks to the Yates and Schuyler Sheriff’s departments, which did an excellent job as usual helping our participants get to Watkins Glen International. I would also like to thank troopers Dianne, Matt and Mark of the Dundee Barracks for helping out as well. In addition, I would like to thank the guys from the Dundee Fire Department for their assistance getting our crew into Dundee and onto Route 14A. Your efforts were all greatly appreciated. It isn’t easy moving over 300 cars and 600 or more people from one place to the other, but all of these officers work as a team to get us where we’re going in one piece.
On behalf of the 20 or so clubs that participated in this event, I would like to extend to each and every one of you heartfelt thanks for your efforts. Year after year, you’ve helped us with this event, which, through our $25 lap fees at WGI, raises money for various charities around the area.
Thank you all so much for everything you do not just for the “Mini” community but for our community as a whole. You put your lives at risk on the thin blue every day, and your efforts do not go unnoticed.
Thank you again for all your help. We truly appreciate it.
ROB LOUDEN
President ROCCityMINI
Co-Chair 2019 Minis at The Glen
