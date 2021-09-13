To the Editor:
We would like to thank everyone for their donation of time in making our Cruisin' Sunday a success on Aug. 8.
A special thank you goes to Sara for beer tasting from Lyon Smith brewery, Judy for serving wine through the NYS Women for wine in NY. A special thank you to all the cooks and bakers — Adele, Donna, Irene, Marie, Sue, Mary Lou — and to all the area merchants who donated to our door prizes in Penn Yan, Geneva, Hammondsport and Naples.
A special thank you to Jim Bedient who cooked the chicken, Donna & Lou Gridley who grilled hamburgers and hot dogs and to Bill Barker who helped solicit door prizes.
Through your generosity this year, over $1,000 was raised and split between Milly's Pantry in Penn Yan and the Modeste Bedient Memorial Library in Branchport.
Thank you one and all for making this fundraiser a success.
STEVE & MARY LOU ANDRUS, LOU & DONNA GRIDLEY
VINCE BEDIENT AND FAMILY