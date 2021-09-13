To the Editor:

We would like to thank everyone for their donation of time in making our Cruisin' Sunday a success on Aug. 8.

A special thank you goes to Sara for beer tasting from Lyon Smith brewery, Judy for serving wine through the NYS Women for wine in NY. A special thank you to all the cooks and bakers — Adele, Donna, Irene, Marie, Sue, Mary Lou — and to all the area merchants who donated to our door prizes in Penn Yan, Geneva, Hammondsport and Naples.

A special thank you to Jim Bedient who cooked the chicken, Donna & Lou Gridley who grilled hamburgers and hot dogs and to Bill Barker who helped solicit door prizes.

Through your generosity this year, over $1,000 was raised and split between Milly's Pantry in Penn Yan and the Modeste Bedient Memorial Library in Branchport.

Thank you one and all for making this fundraiser a success.

STEVE & MARY LOU ANDRUS, LOU & DONNA GRIDLEY

VINCE BEDIENT AND FAMILY

