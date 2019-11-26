To the Editor:

We would like to publicly thank the staff and students of Waterloo Central School for the Veterans Day events which we were privileged to be a part of.

At our granddaughter's invitation, we attended a special Veterans Day program at Lafayette School. It was organized by Heather Schuessler, a teacher veteran, and music teacher Charity Gillotte. Each honored veteran was individually recognized, patriotic songs were sung (including two by the entire student body), an informative video showed everyone the origin and meaning of Veterans Day. It was a moving experience for many in attendance.

At the high school, we were served dinner as honored guests by students in the music department. This was followed by a wonderful concert. The junior and senior high members of the band and chorus, under the direction of Jennifer Deana, Vivian Becker, Krista Serrett and Dan Hacker treated the packed auditorium to inspiring patriotic music recognizing all branches of the service. We enjoyed a preview of the marching band's performace for the parade in NYC on Veterans Day.

We are proud of our grandchildren. We are pleased that they are being taught to value the sacrifices which men and women have made to serve our great country.

MELVIN and NANCY GRAY

Waterloo