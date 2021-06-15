To the Editor:
In reading about the history of how Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery came to be, I knew there was no way I could not write this letter.
When the possibility of the cemetery first became known, my husband expressed his real desire for that to be his final resting place. As time went on, he read everything concerning it but never felt it could be a reality. When he passed in 2014, Bill Mull was beyond helpful to me (thanks Bill!) I had no idea (until informed) that my husband's wish to be buried in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery could actually come true.
Team effort got the job done with special blessing from above. Along with granting a final wish comes a feeling of peace and comfort.
So, on behalf of both of us (oh yes, he knows!), a special thank you to everyone involved in accomplishing the momentous task of being persistent to the end for mission completed in providing our New York State Veterans Cemetery, a beautiful cemetery for beautiful people.
KATHLEEN HOFFMAN
Seneca Falls