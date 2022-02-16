Thanks to all who cared for loved one so well
To the Editor:
We, the Rogers family, would like to extend our sincere, heartfelt gratitude to Finger Lakes Health and North Seneca Ambulance, and for all who served my wife, Ann Rogers. She was in ICU from Dec. 17 until she passed on Dec. 27, 2021.
During this now moment in time, we know the dedication and heart it takes to be in this line of work and want you to know it does not go unappreciated. Thank you so very much to all the aides, nursing staff, unit clerks, doctors, environmental and nutrition staff. We were not able to visit or communicate with her, and the clerks and nursing staff did an incredible job of keeping us informed, as well as communicating our love, care and concern back to Ann whenever we called.
Although we haven’t all the names, we want to highlight some nurses. Candy, Simon and Lauren, thank you for your kindness, concern and advocacy for Ann. Ann was a registered nurse, and we know that the “main line” of communication are the frontline, hands-on workers getting vital information to the doctors. We appreciate your care in feeding, bathing and loving my wife and kids’ mother in our absence and ensuring a peaceful departure.
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to all the nurses, doctors, environmental staff, nutrition for what you do EVERY day and especially for Ann in her last moments.
Sincere regards.
DAVE, DEB, JEFF, MAUREEN
The Rogers Family