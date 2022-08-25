Thanks to all who made National Night Out a success
To the Editor:
On Aug. 2, more than 500 children and adults gathered at the Seneca County Fairgrounds to celebrate National Night Out with the Seneca County sheriff’s office, Seneca Falls and Waterloo police departments, New York state police and park police, and Department of Environmental Conservation personnel.
The night was a HUGE success, with 45 different officers interacting with our county youth at their vehicles and explaining their equipment — and, of course, playing kickball and water-balloon toss. The NNO committee was thrilled to see everyone having such a great time, connecting our community and making so many positive memories together.
An event like this doesn’t happen without great collaboration from supporting agencies, businesses, and organizations. The bounce house and obstacle course, and snow cones, were provided by the Waterloo PD, Seneca Falls PD and Seneca County Sheriff’s Police Benevolent Association. Special thanks to the Seneca Falls Rotary for providing dinner; Downtown Deli for the cookie desserts; DJ Tommy D for keeping the event energized and organized; Auburn Ice for the snow cones; RTS Bus for providing free transportation from Ovid/Romulus; and the Seneca County Fair Board for allowing us to host the event at their venue.
The first 100 youth received free T-shirts thanks to the sponsorship of United Way of Seneca County, Seneca County Community Counseling Center and Seneca Meadows Inc. Two tables full of fantastic prizes were raffled off thanks to the generosity of the Council on Alcoholism & Addictions of the Finger Lakes, McDonald’s, Italian Kitchen, Roseland Waterpark, Red Brick Pub, Fidelis (Strong Museum passes), Max’s Custard, Cayuga Nature Center, Yankee Candle Outlet, Walmart, Downtown Deli, and FLX Marine.
The NNO Committee is very appreciative of all the law enforcement involvement, and the support from the community. It truly was an amazing night of fun and learning!
National Night Out is a community-police awareness-raising event held the first Tuesday of August since 1984. Since then, millions of neighbors across thousands of communities have come together for a night of positive interaction.
We have already started planning for next year’s National Night Out, Aug. 1, and we hope to see you there.
KAREN BURCROFF
Project Director
Seneca County
Substance Abuse Coalition