Thanks to all who made 90th birthday special
To the Editor:
I want to say thank you, thank you, thank you to all the friends and family that came out to surprise me at my 90th birthday party at the VFW recently. Thank you to the VFW also for putting on the delicious meal.
To my precious sons, Bobby, Steven, and Scott and their families, thank you for the planning and the decorations! It was especially loving that my families from out of state came!
I had a wonderful day and weekend surrounded by love and laughter. My 90 years sure have been a blessing.
LOUISE CRAIG
Waterloo