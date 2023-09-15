To the Editor:
Eleven years ago, at a downtown bar during a “Drinks and Discourse” event, we gathered to discuss hunger and poverty. An idea was planted by one of the people who attended wondering if we couldn’t do a better job feeding children in our community, children suffering from food insecurity. This question struck a chord. This question was taken to the next meeting of the ministerial association and, at that meeting, it was decided that, in fact, we could do something more.
We knew that the Seneca Falls schools had a backpack program where they gave meals to children in need and their families to help support them with food through the weekend during the school year. We wondered what happened during the summer. We know when we are hungry, we lack focus and attention, and our moods swing. What began as a question grew into the Summer Backpack Program.
This program has lasted 11 years, with 2023 as the final year. It is not because the need has dissipated, but because it has evolved into something else. We have summer feeding programs, lunches and breakfasts are free to all students this year, and Foodlink has evolved the backpack program into a pantry. We wanted to write a public thank you to all who have supported us over the last decade.
If not for the help of the school backpack program, this never would have gotten off the ground. All the remaining funds will be donated to the school backpack program to ensure that they can continue the food pantries and the delivery of food and meals to those in need. We would encourage you to also give to this organization to ensure food security for the youth in our community.
This program would have been impossible without the House of Concern which accepted all the donations and purchased the meals through Foodlink. This program would have been impossible without the help of the local churches, the Knights of Columbus, and the Rotary which provided not only funding but volunteers to deliver the meals to the families for nine weeks twice a week throughout the entire summer.
Thank you to every one of you as well for your help for your prayers and for your donations that enabled this program to run and to serve for more than a decade. We are grateful for your generosity.
Blessings,
REV. LEAH NTUALA
The First Presbyterian Church of Seneca Falls