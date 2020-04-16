To the Editor:
This goes out to the doctors and staff at Newark-Wayne Emergency, Dr. Sidhu, Dr. Rehab, Dr. Vernenkar, Dr. Day, surgical staff, the loving second-floor nurses, PCTs, nursing aides, support staff, and second-floor housekeeping staff.
Our dear father, Leland Henry, was a patient in your care from March 3 until his passing on March 17, St. Patrick's Day.
We are reaching out to all of the healthcare professionals at the Newark-Wayne Community Hospital to tell you that we will remember you always for your medical care and expertise, your kind bedside manner, and mostly for your loving care and emotional support of our father, Leland, as well as for the entire family.
You were there 24/7 to answer our calls for care and our questions. You brought cheer to dad's room, and for Leland, brought a twinkle to his eye and put a smile on his face.
Your deep commitment to the care of others, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, is courageous and remarkable.
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
LELAND'S CHILDREN: KAREN YOUNG, VALERIE RUGG, LEE HENRY III