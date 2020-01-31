Dear Friends:
Look what you did in 2019!
With your help, our pantry volunteers served 3,126 Geneva families (totaling 8,765 individuals) with emergency food, for a total of 78,885 meals.
We gave additional emergency assistance to 378 client families in the form of clothing, household items, infant needs, and prescription vouchers. We gave 179 free vouchers for thrift store items, totaling $3,228 in merchandise. We gave three scholarships to deserving college-bound students in the local community.
Area groups participated in food drives, to include college and local school students, Boy & Girl Scouts, Geneva General Hospital employees and daycare, Smith Opera House, churches and postal employees, banks, businesses and many, many individuals. Local churches kept us well-supplied with diapers and formula for our infants, as well as much needed personal care items. We received an abundance of fresh produce from area farmers and individual gardeners.
Operation Merry Christmas helped 734 individuals with a full holiday meal and gifts, an increase of 30 people over 2018. Once again, BJs hosted a holiday gift tree, filling many children’s special wishes; Toys for Tots donated boxes of new toys, churches knitted dish cloths and children’s hats and gloves. Local businesses, area schools and day care centers, churches, agencies and organizations donated toys, food, funds, turkeys and hams to help with this annual holiday project. Hobart William Smith once again hosted “The Naked Turkey Contest,” students and faculty bought feathers which, in turn, helped purchase many turkeys for our families. The Colleges also delivered new toys and funds to purchase more gift items as needed. Encouragement from our local newspaper and radio stations helped us to make this holiday season much more enjoyable for those in need.
This year, in a special effort to have winter coats on hand, individuals, as well as businesses, brought us new and slightly worn coats, hats and gloves allowing us to outfit anyone asking for help with winter clothing.
We continue to meet our goals with the help of a large group of 50+ dedicated volunteers, tirelessly givimg us more than 9,800 hours annually in physical labor, happy faces and amusing anecdotes.
Every year, numerous individuals and organizations donate funds toward our efforts and we thank you all for your continued support of our mission “To provide services while promoting dignity, respect and self-empowerment.” Your generosity keeps us motivated. On behalf of everyone at The Geneva Center of Concern, we appreciate you helping us move into our 49th year of serving the Geneva community.
Local people, local businesses and local agencies serving our local population — neighbors helping neighbors. We thank you all.
CHERYL H. TOOR, Director
Geneva Center of Concern, Inc./Geneva Food Pantry