To the Editor:
On Saturday, July 27 the Macedon Public Library launched the inaugural Erie Canal Heritage Connection Event. The event was attended by 347 people who enjoyed everything from making butter to dancing to taking a horse-drawn historical tour of the Hamlet of Macedon with Town Historian Linda Braun.
The Macedon Public Library would like to thank everyone who participated in this event. We had lots of volunteers who helped, talented performers, dedicated Kiwanis club members, government representatives, and lots of individuals who lent helping hands. To each of you, we are extremely grateful as this event would not have been possible without you.
We also are very grateful to the sponsorships we received from the Walmart Foundation, Berry Plastics, Lyons National Bank, Reliant Community Credit Union, Friends of Macedon Public Library and Erie Canal National Heritage Corridor and NYS Canal Corporation. Every dollar we received went toward this day to make it as chock-full of activities and performances as possible.
Finally, we note the graciousness of the Town of Macedon for providing the beautifully renovated parking lot and grounds, the South Macedon Fire Department for assistance with parking as well as the use of their facilities and the Macedon Ambulance for being available on-site for emergency assistance as needed.
STACEY WICKSALL
Director, Macedon Public Library
