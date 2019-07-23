To the Editor:
Thanks to the commitment of parent volunteers, and the support and generosity of community partners, the Geneva High School Class of 2019 had the opportunity to spend the night at Sunset Bowl following the graduation ceremony on June 28. There they enjoyed food, friendship, music, games, door prizes and unlimited bowling. Parents had peace of mind knowing that the students were safe and supervised.
A special thank you to Pat Malcuria and the Sunset Bowl staff and to the following individuals and businesses for their generosity and support: Studio Salon, Baroody’s, Steve Wheeler, Billsboro Winery, Triana & Triana, DDS, O’Connell Electric, Generations Bank, D’Amico Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Kandie Davis Photography, Friendly Ford, Martini Vineyards, LNB, Photography by Neil Sjoblom, Dave Millis, Geneva Coach, Geneva Foreign & Sports, C.S. Burrall & Son, Lake to Lake Real Estate, Littlejohn Orthodontics, Eddie O’Briens, Earthly Possessions, Bagels & Cakes, Dunkin Donuts, Tim Hortons, Walmart, Wegmans, Peppy’s, Mac’s Drive-In, Mr. Twistees, Uncle Joe's, Mark's Pizzeria, and Cam's Pizzeria.
Thank you all for your commitment to keeping our graduates safe!
STEPHANIE HESLER
On behalf of the Project Graduation parent committee
