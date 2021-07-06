To the Editor:
An open letter to the staff and faculty of Geneva High School and the Geneva School District:
The last 16 months have been incredibly difficult. You have had to respond to ever-changing pandemic restrictions while also caring for your own family and friends. You had to think creatively, work (seemingly) endlessly, and drop all your plans and start over again when circumstances changed. In the face of all that, you never lost sight of the goal: giving our children the best education that you could under the circumstance.
As a parent of a 2021 GHS graduate, I want to THANK every single one of you for your impossibly hard work, abundant grace, endless patience and flexibility, boundless creativity, and the fountain of hope that you showered on all of our students even when things were dark and stormy.
Thank you!
N.C. ARENS
Geneva