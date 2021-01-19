To the Editor:
The First Presbyterian Church of Lyons would like to thank the caring individuals and businesses of Lyons for their generosity in helping support our Christmas meal baskets for 2020.
Special thanks go to Aldi, Walmart, Seneca Foods, and Foodlink; the wonderful people who helped packed boxes and deliver them to families; and to Sharon Lubitow and the folks at the food pantry for their help with food donations and the use of refrigerators and freezers.
The church was able to provide 199 families with food for a Christmas meal. Thank you to everyone who helped in any way.
DONNA WOOD
Lyons