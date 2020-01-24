To the Editor:
The First Presbyterian Church of Lyons would like to thank the community of Lyons for their generosity during the 2019 holiday season.
Their caring donations of time and money enabled us to provide 141 families with Christmas Meal Baskets.
We would also like to thank Aldi, Walmart, Wegmans, Seneca Foods and Food Link. The families also were given boxes of potatoes, onions, apples and squash. Community members and students at Lyons Middle/High School made wonderful cookies and sweet breads to add a special touch to the meals. Assemblyman Brian Manktelow shopped for several needed food items. Sharon Lubitow was wonderful to make room in the Food Pantry refrigerators and freezers.
Thank you to everyone who helped in any way.
DONNA WOOD
Deacon FPC