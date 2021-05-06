To the Editor:
As soon as the State of New York announced that the COVID vaccine was available, many people tried to find an appointment. After weeks of searching online, frustration rose for both those who owned a computer and those who did not. The Rev. Donald A. Golden, pastor of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church at 70 Clark St., Geneva, was contacted by the Ontario County Health Department and asked to set up a COVID clinic.
Rev. Goldman and Victor Nelson, chairman of the board of trustees, organized their members and community volunteers to make this happen. Calls were made to people in the community to get them registered. Transportation was made available for anyone who needed a ride. The traffic, parking, aid to the handicapped, completion of paperwork, and making sure that everyone was comfortable with the process all were worked out.
We are very fortunate that Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church met the commitment to Geneva and the work involved in running and sponsoring a COVID clinic. There were over 1,000 vaccines given.
Many thanks to Rev. Golden, Trustee Nelson and the Ontario County Health nurses who were willing to give their valuable time and talents in helping with this clinic.
JOANNA C. DONAHUE, ELEANOR M. CANNULI, ELIZABETH K. HENDERSON
Geneva