Thanks to prior SFTB for foresight regarding SMI
To the Editor:
I would like to thank the Seneca Falls Town Board members from the 2006-07 era for having the foresight to understand that a long-term Host Community Agreement with Seneca Meadows Inc. was a very conscientious move. I mean, what other business would be willing to pay the town 30% of our tax levy?
These days, towns and states are paying businesses to keep their jobs and attract new ones. And, the prestigious Money Inc. magazine recognizes us among a select group of towns in America that are still affordable! Thank you, Seneca Meadows and Seneca Falls, for working together to make our town affordable.
In addition, I’m so glad Ms. Gilroy and I finally agree on something — it takes a lot of hard work, dedication and sophisticated tools like reverse osmosis systems to manage our region’s solid waste. What I don’t understand is why we would want to kick that can of long-term benefits down the road to some other beneficiary, when what we have here works really well and has hundreds of good-paying jobs to go right along with it?
Finally, I was so glad to hear that the current Town Board is ready to negotiate a new long-term host agreement. We can rest easy knowing that our Town Board is working to keep our taxes low and retain local, good-paying jobs.
Thank you.
SANDY FARNSWORTH
Seneca Falls