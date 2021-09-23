To the Editor:
I wish to extend a big thank you to the entire staff of the Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home. Never dreamed I'd be there, happy to be out!
You gave me cheerful, tender, loving, professional care — good for you.
GAIL EYER
Dundee
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|Monthly
|$16.61
|for 31 days
|6 Months
|$99.68
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$173.71
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..
Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 23, 2021 @ 9:22 am
To the Editor:
I wish to extend a big thank you to the entire staff of the Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home. Never dreamed I'd be there, happy to be out!
You gave me cheerful, tender, loving, professional care — good for you.
GAIL EYER
Dundee
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.