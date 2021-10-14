Thanks to flagpole fund donors in Seneca Falls
To the Editor:
A memorial fund was set up around Jan. 15, 2020, in memory of James K. Wilson with the Town of Seneca Falls for restoration of the Veterans Cemetery flag pole in Restvale Cemetery. The memorial funds were to be used to restore the flag pole.
James K. Wilson’s family members are sorry we were unable to send appropriate “thank-yous” to those who donated due to the Town Office being unable to record donations and donors’ names for such things. Due to their neglect I will have to say it publicly. Thank you!
I am sorry for the lack of attention to this memorial. Someone needs to remove some of their hats in the ring and start sharing job duties with others.
FREDA WILSON
on behalf of family and
friends of James K. Wilson
Seneca Falls