To the Editor:
The Dresden Village Board members and staff would like to thank some special volunteers for giving their valuable time on Sunday, Nov. 29 with leaf cleanup in the Evergreen Cemetery in the village. Thank you Craig, Dave and Sue, your devotion to the appearance of our beautiful village does not go unnoticed.
Mayor William Hall; trustees Brian Flynn, Bret Siegrist; DPW Superintendent Brian Ellis; maintenance worker John Collins; Village Clerk Colleen Riviello; Deputy Clerk Sherry Morse
Dresden