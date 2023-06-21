Thanks to Wayne County for seeing through the bigotry
To the Editor:
Across New York state, county governments are attempting to close their borders to people of color. Specifically, as is being reported in newspapers across the state, because there is fear of a large influx of asylum seekers sent from New York City.
In Rockland and Orange counties, a declaration of a state of emergency to close their borders to asylum seekers was passed. The Ontario County Board of Supervisors just tabled its plan to do the same; included in that, it was reported, was an attempt to demand verification of vaccinations against covid and STDs. And in Lyons, a proposed state of emergency was dropped in private session before the scheduled public meeting to discuss.
In none of these proposals was there a consideration of how county borders could be closed. There has been no mention of the legality of profiling based on a person’s ethnicity. Ontario County tried to reverse the Republican trope about covid vaccinations being dangerous and ineffective and a demand for them as illegal. They also wanted to demand vaccinations against diseases for which there are no such thing.
There has also been no mention of the facts of immigration law. After reviewing the convoluted federal immigration laws, Title 42, and the May 11, 2023 restrictions on asylum, you will find that all of these people from Central and South America who walked to the border seeking relief from repression and violence, then illegally shipped to New York City and possibly to our communities, are in this country legally.
Oh, and by the way, federal courts have just declared these resolutions to be unconstitutional.
So, I wish to thank the Wayne County Board of Supervisors for seeing not only the folly but also the illegality, the bigotry, and the ignorance of these resolutions.
I also want to thank the Wayne County residents, including eight students, who filled the Wayne County Courthouse, many of whom spoke on the humanity of all people and the ability of our communities to support people in need.
JOHN L. GHERTNER, MD
Wayne Action for Racial Equality