Too many reward Trump’s behavior
To the Editor:
There are times when statements made in the Letters to the Editor section of the paper are so outrageous that I feel I must speak up. This is one of those times.
I am referring to Mr. Boyd’s comment (Times, April 25) that “in 2016, Hillary stated the election was stolen from her and that Trump cheated.” Even though the results of the 2016 election were even more unexpected than in 2020, what actually happened that night was that Hillary Clinton gracefully conceded to Trump, and asked the country to come together and carry on. She did not refuse to accept the election results, or demand recount after recount, or try to pressure a state governor to “find” more votes, or continue to say that the election was stolen.
In 2020 Donald Trump did all those things and more. In 2021 he actually encouraged the Jan. 6 march to the Capitol to stop Congress from certifying the election. Then he went into the White House and watched the riot on TV, ignoring pleas from his own supporters to stop the violence.
To compare Hillary Clinton’s behavior in 2016 to Donald Trump’s in 2020 is ridiculous. She did what candidates who lose an election are supposed to do. That is to admit defeat, step aside, and allow our country to move forward. This is the basis of our democracy.
Now Trump lives comfortably at his resort in Florida, pulling all his puppets’ strings, and many Americans continue to support this self-centered man and boost his ego. In school one of the most effective methods of dealing with an ill-mannered child is to ask the other students to ignore that child when he/she is behaving poorly. The strategy boils down to not rewarding bad behavior, which is the exact opposite of what most Republicans are doing these days. If only they had the moral fortitude to ignore this bully and see him for what he is — a man who admires brutal dictators, ignores the global environmental crisis, and cares about nothing but his own personal empire.
MARGARET FRANCIS
Clifton Springs