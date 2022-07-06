To the Editor:
It was good to see a response to my letter about women's rights to terminate an unwanted pregnancy. I understand the beliefs of others about this issue but must remind them about our freedom to believe differently.
We believe differently, and for the religious folks in our country to continue to push your beliefs on me and others like me, is just plain wrong.
Allow each of us to decide what is best for us and you do what you believe is right. If you do not believe in abortion then don't have one, but stop pushing your beliefs on me.
P.S. The Bible, which does not reference our Bill of Rights, was written by men 40 years after the lord was on earth. It also says that women are property. Are you property?
LYNN DOYLE
Geneva