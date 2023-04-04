‘The Big Lie’ can be traced back to Adolph Hitler
To the Editor:
Years ago a politician mesmerized the people of a democratic nation. His success to be elected was based upon several things: his unique personality, the economic hardship of an unhappy population and the use of varied methods of propaganda.
Once in power he dismantled the democratic republic and gradually removed the laws that protected the people themselves. Out of fear for retaliation by their own government, the people “fell in line” and for the most part kept quiet.
This politician was Adolph Hitler and he was elected by the German people. It was not until after the election that the true Adolph Hitler emerged. Some examples of his thoughts:
1. “The great masses of the people will more easily fall victims to a big lie than to a small one.”
2. “The Big Lie is a major untruth uttered frequently by leaders as a means of duping and controlling the constituency.”
Beside Hitler stood Joseph Goebbels, a man whose beliefs were similar: “If you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it, and you will even come to believe it yourself” and “A lie told once remains a lie but a lie told a thousand times becomes the truth.”
The conditions for Hitler’s rise to power back then seem similar to the conditions we have today in the U.S. For example, we have the same problem as the German people had: We’ve become a nation saturated with repeated untruths making it difficult to distinguish what is false or true. Another example: Burning books then, banning books today.
If you enter the words “Big Lie” in Wikipedia, a surprising thing is there. Wikipedia tells us “The German expression was coined by Adolph Hitler, when he dictated his book ‘Mein Kamf’ (1925).” What was a “Big Lie” then has reappeared again today.
Is it true that history repeats itself? I don’t know. The real question is: Will we, the American people, allow it to repeat itself.
MARY ANN DANDRADE
Dundee