Choice argument for women is misplaced
To the Editor:
I would like to comment on the letter headlined “How dare men decide when a child should be created” (Times, June 6).
The writer made three points: 1) “Choice is the right given to women;” 2) “Your religious beliefs are not everyone’s;” 3) Addressed to men: “You do nothing to protect the children,” “you could not stand the pain of childbirth,” and “stop trying to control women.”
My comments on the above: Our United States of America Constitution gives everyone (including unborn children) the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. No one has the choice to murder infants in the womb. “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you and before you were born, I consecrated you” (Jeremiah 1:4). Religious belief or Word of God?
The relevant right given to women is the choice to engage in sexual activity! The baby in the womb has a heartbeat, feels pain and most especially is “known by God,” who created the infant in the mother’s womb.
God’s Word is absolute Truth whether you choose to believe it or not. I am sick and tired of “religious beliefs” being used as a target to justify the murder of innocent babies. Thou shalt not kill is a commandment whether you believe it or not! The author’s accusations against men are cruel, judgmental, and presumptuous.
“If anyone causes one of these little ones to fall it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea” (Matt. 18:6).
This is the WORD OF GOD!
LENA SHIPLEY
Waterloo