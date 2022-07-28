To the Editor:
As a lifetime resident, I think Geneva — downtown in particular — has never looked better. Do yourself a favor and drive or walk the downtown area and look around.
Many buildings have been painted to take on an art deco appearance that adds to the pleasing appearance of the downtown. Most building owners are to be applauded in keeping their storefronts well maintained.
The public works department keeps the sidewalks and streets clean and maintained on a daily basis like no other city I know, keeping the downtown free of any liter or debris or snow. It also keeps the many parks well maintained. The many flowers and plantings add to the beauty. Even the major road and sidewalk reconstruction has not hampered the ability to get around. The city will be even more visitor friendly when the construction and improvements to Routes 5&20 are complete.
In running for City Council I campaigned on a need for yield signage in the downtown and colleges areas, as well as more benches downtown. I am pleased that these have since been done to make our city safer to negotiate on foot and bikes, though I think there is a need for more benches.
It’s not only downtown, but throughout the city I see residences with planted flowers and hanging porch plants, lawns cut and maintained. I hear all the time what a beautiful city this is as college visitors walk past. As for the lake, the city has made great strides in cooperation with the state to improve the ability to enjoy the lakefront without compromising its beauty and nature.
Then there is the Welcome Center. If you haven’t been there you are missing a well-done welcome to the Finger Lakes highlighting Geneva. Stop in, then sit outside, enjoy a glass of our Finger Lakes world-class riesling and take in the extraordinary vista of our unique lake.
Yes, treat your self to a leisurely drive around our city and be proud to be a resident. Geneva has never looked better.
RON MARTINO
Geneva
Ed. note: Ron Martino represented Ward 1 on Geneva City Council from 2012-16.