The concerns about Trinity project are legitimate
To the Editor,
I read with interest the debate over Trinity Church’s proposal to convert the church into a 29-room inn, a restaurant, a bar, and an events center, and the neighborhood opposition claiming the proposal is incompatible with the character of the residential neighborhood.
Two points that I feel are significant are:
• It appears the Zoning Board of Appeals granted four variances, not one, as all of the proposed aspects of the project are prohibited under current zoning.
• The variances run with the land.
If the Zoning Board correctly found a use variance was warranted, why did they grant four? Would implementation of just one of the prohibited uses, such as the inn, provide the reasonable rate of return the church claims it cannot otherwise attain?
It appears the project was presented as an all-or-nothing proposal, and the neighbors claim the board did not require the church and its developer to provide a breakdown of the revenues and expenses for each of the four use variances.
The second point, that the variances run with the land, is especially concerning in this case because both the church and the developer, Mark McGroarty, acknowledge they have no experience running a restaurant or inn, and that they will hire someone to do so. If their plans fail, however well-intentioned, any kind of fast-food chain restaurant or budget hotel could take their place because the variance is forever — and stays with the property, not the current property owner.
This is a legitimate concern, not just negative speculation, due to the developer’s and the church’s lack of experience and the high rate of restaurant failures within the industry. The whole city, not just the neighbors, may be sorry with what operations ultimately settle within the church walls.
MARY LOU PRESUTTI
Geneva