The cost effects of renewable energy
To the Editor:
In June, the Finger Lakes Times published a commentary, “Alternate Energy: Scoping it out, Part VI: My humble opinion, conclusion” by Jim Bobreski. I want to respond to his claim that solar is now the cheapest form of providing electric power.
That is only true if the reference is to power capacity (MW). We pay for the kWh electric energy we use each month, and we expect it to be available 24/7 throughout the year. In order to provide usable energy when and where it is needed, storage for periods when the sun doesn’t shine and the operating capacity of solar must be considered, for starters. When all the factors are considered, renewable-system costs are not that much different than nuclear.
We are starting to see the effect of renewable-energy costs already. The PSC’s first informational report on the Climate Act notes that National Grid estimates that 9.8% of your electric bill is due to the Climate Act, RG&E 7.7%, and NYSEG 7.6%. Those rate impacts are due to $1.2 billion for programs approved for rate-cost recovery in 2022.
The PSC estimates that another $43.8 billion is in the approved program pipeline but not yet approved to be included in our bills. That number does not include all the future expected programs that will be needed to meet the Climate Act targets. Nor does it include homeowner electrification costs.
The Hochul Administration has not provided their estimate of total compliance costs. It is time they did.
ROGER CAIAZZA
Liverpool