The disgust of our dystopian dilemma
To the Editor:
When society lapses into indolence, especially toward things as vital as incorporating historic preservation, when these things run rampant, you get the suburban landscape.
When no urban planning is contemplated holistically, usually default, proxy landscapes occur within large-parcel real estate/commodity (7 Elevens and Starbucks, Burger Kings and King Soopers, for example) on horizons of endless tracts. The story of how history happened there is replaced by oil slicks and spit-stained asphalt. Lost, misplaced shopping carts then roam the earth.
You know the place. We’ve all been there and will be going back there very soon: behemoth retail stores and ample parking lots (for nothing in particular) are contracted out, then constructed, then utilized, then vacated. Lost space replaced history there. Thus, history never really happened there.
Of course, this is not true. Historical events did once take place, but how are we to assume that anyone could interpret them correctly when the only pressing moment there today is snagging that optimum parking spot before the other person does. We live temporarily in the turnkey hills remanufactured from the cuttings and shavings of ground in which the box store now sits. Trees are sometimes intricately placed in more pasteurized lots with raised pedestrian transports. Often, only three out of the 10 trees in the blacktop swaths are alive, and sometimes are blotted out by more stray shopping carts that couldn’t be deposited properly in the cart corral.
Attempts to make it to the door bring anxiety, and there’s always the looming fear of hearing gunshots from within the box store or, even closer, the parking lot. Our suburban friend, the seagull, flies safely above our head, not to be detracted from the pigeon. Our suburban grounds are always being scanned for the very tidbit of processed food that we threw to the ground in disgust of our dystopian dilemma.
JJ NICHOLSON III
Canandaigua