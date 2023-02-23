The downside to all of those apps we use
To the Editor:
Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and all other apps have enriched our way to communicate with so many people, no matter where they live. Unfortunately, they also an be very useful to discriminate, use foul language, and be intimidating without any accountability for their posts. It is sad that some people will use these sites with their hatred to spread false accusations to others and their neighbors.
Fortunately, there are decent people who will give a heads up to their friends when they see those postings. It is terrible that these apps can do so much harm and promote the loss of respect and consideration to so many people.
JOSEPH NEVES
Phelps