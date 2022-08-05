The ‘Empire’ state strikes back when it comes to guns
To the Editor:
Never letting a tragedy go to waste, New York state passed a slew of intrusive gun legislation as legislators thumbed their noses at the Supreme Court in a partisan manner.
Like the redistricting issue, as long as the left has unopposed control of the lawmaking process, they’ll continue to push their agenda, ignoring facts, logic and the Constitution. Their goal is disarming, not protecting citizens. Fighting such laws will cost thousands of dollars in court while the Albany swamp will defend those laws using the bottomless pockets of taxpayers.
This is why NY is going after the NRA. Not because of political contributions, but because the NRA has the dollars to fight back, in court. The NRA spent $2M on the 2020 election while Big Pharma spent $70M. I’m betting vaccine sales were worth the lobbying expense.
The new laws won’t increase our safety. Why? Check out the FBI’s statistics covering a five-year period on homicides; they’re available online. Consider that ALL rifles, not just semi-automatics:
• Are used less in homicides than knives.
• Are used less in homicides than blunt instruments (hammers).
• Are used less in homicides than hands and feet.
The left likes to blame guns after two recent mass shootings, yet the Buffalo shooter said he chose New York because its strict gun laws made armed opposition less likely. Both shooters chose a “gun free zone.” Again, less likely to run into a “good guy with a gun.”
Buffalo could have had a totally different outcome with one or more concealed-carry customers in the store.
States could reduce crime by doing away with bail reform and gun-free zones while requiring district attorneys, like Manhattan’s Alvin Bragg and San Francisco’s Chesa Boudin, to enforce the laws. (Boudin faced a recall election and lost). Unfortunately, NY does not allow recalls.
DON SMITH
Chairman, Wayne County Chapter
S.C.O.P.E.