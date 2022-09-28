To the Editor:
New York State recently passed a slew of intrusive gun legislation as the governor thumbed her nose at the Supreme Court while turning the state into a “gun-free zone."
Why blame guns on mass shootings when the Buffalo shooter, like 89% of mass shooters, chose New York “because its strict gun laws made armed opposition less likely.” It might have been a different outcome with concealed-carry customers in the store.
New York has gone after the NRA, not because of political contributions, but because the NRA has the dollars to fight back, in court. The NRA spent $2 million on the 2020 election while Big Pharma spent $70 million. I’m betting vaccine sales was worth the lobbying expense.
The new laws won’t increase our safety. Check out the FBI’s statistics covering a five-year period on homicides; they’re available online. Consider that ALL rifles, not just semi-automatics:
• Are used less in homicides than knives.
• Are used less in homicides than blunt instruments (hammers).
• Are used less in homicides than hands and feet.
New York could reduce crime by doing away with bail reform and gun-free zones while requiring district attorneys, like Manhattan’s Alvin Bragg, to enforce the laws.
DON SMITH
Chairman, Wayne County S.C.O.P.E.