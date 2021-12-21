Everyday people run this country, not the 1%
To the Editor:
Let’s have entitlements cut off to the states with useless politicians, starting with Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Krysten Sinema of Arizona, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, and Marjorie T. Greene of Alabama. These four and all other greedy, money-hungry politicians should have all entitlements cut off.
After all who needs child care, maternity leave, sick time pay, dental, ear and eye coverage from Medicare? We do not need medical health care in this country. Just sell your house to pay the medical bills. And by all means let’s keep supporting the drug companies with high drug prices. Drug dealers do it. Keeping up with the Joneses, I guess.
How about lunch support for poor children in our schools. We are anti-abortion but we let our poor children go hungry. How great thou art. Do you really think slavery ended? At $7.25 minimum wage per hour we all are their slaves, color does not matter. Ask Bezos, Zuckerberg, and the rest of the 1% percent. AR-15s will not put food on the table or pay your rent.
Voting for the right candidates that will support the rest of the working class and not just the rich 1% is what we all should fight for. If every man and woman working for Amazon stayed home for just ONE DAY, tell me who runs this country. The Americans that struggle through one or two jobs everyday for their families. They run this country. I do not see in the Constitution: We the Rich for the Rich. At least not yet.
JOSEPH NEVES
Phelps