The facts about Trump speak volumes
To the Editor:
President Biden has been working hard to correct the problems caused by the Trump administration. In the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton got over 3 million more votes than Trump, but Trump was declared the winner by the obsolete electoral college. Hillary conceded defeat and even attended Trump inauguration events.
Throughout his administration, he praised Russia dictator Vladimir Putin. Trump even called Putin a genius the night before he invaded Ukraine. Trump bragged about “love letters” he got from brutal North Korean dictator Kim junk fooey.
Many notable presidential historians have called Trump the worst president in history. In the 2020 election, Biden won by over 7 million votes and he also won the electoral college. But Trump refused to concede and said the election was rigged from day one, and he still says it.
The Constitution says the VP counts the electoral votes on Jan. 6. Trump encouraged his supporters to protest that day. They broke into the Capitol and did millions of dollars in damage. About 1,000 have been arrested so far, with some receiving 5- to 6-year prison sentences. Trump says if elected he will pardon them all.
Trump was impeached twice, the first time for a former president. He was indicted on March 30 and criminally arrested on April 4, another first for a former president.
LARRY PETERSON
Living Center South, Geneva