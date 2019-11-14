The FL a great area for an aerial perspective
To the Editor:
Over the past five years, I have had the privilege to fly Ray Chapin’s helicopter from Williamson Sodus Airport to Long Acre Farms and back as part of my training and to assist in the helicopter rides at the event.
Seeing the beautiful pictures all of the time of the fall foliage in the great region we call our home is even better from up above! BAC Helicopters may be located at Williamson-Sodus Airport, but I highly encourage all and any who would love to see the Finger Lakes from a whole new perspective to book a helicopter ride over any area you’d like to see.
Ray and his staff are excellent. I’ve taken friends, family members and even my grandmother (nonnie) who was scared at first in the helicopter. Seeing the lakes, waterfalls, wineries, orchards and sometimes even your own house from the helicopter is a memorable experience you’ll never forget. It is a lifetime experience you’ll cherish forever.
I just wanted to share this with the people of the Finger Lakes. BAC Helicopters and Ray Chapin are located at Williamson Sodus Airport and can be reached at (585) 330-3841. Give it a try.
MARK CHRISTIAN PITIFER
Geneva