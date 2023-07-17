The idea of banning books is, quite simply, not a good one
To the Editor:
After reading the June 24 article “Book Ban Debate Comes to C-S” in the Finger Lakes Times, I was reminded of the phrase attributed to the theologian Thomas Aquinas, “Beware of the man who has only studied one book.”
I believe students should read widely and be challenged by material selected by teachers who have developed a curriculum relevant to past and current social and political issues. Professionally developed curricula should not be hindered by Mr. Marchitell, or other groups cited in the article, that wish to ban books.
There is a long history of banning books in the United States. Banned books include such classics as “The Catcher in the Rye,” by J.D. Salinger; “The Grapes of Wrath,” by John Steinbeck; “To Kill a Mockingbird,” by Harper Lee; “The Sun Also Rises,” by Ernest Hemingway; “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” by Mark Twain; “The Color Purple,” by Toni Morrison; and “As I Lay Dying,” by William Faulkner, among others. Even the Harry Potter Series, by J.K. Rowling, has been banned in some schools!
Several years ago, a small group of parents wanted to ban some books in a Geneva High English class. They were told that if they did not want their child to read a particular book, the student would be assigned another. They were also told that the teacher would continue to use the “objectionable” book for the rest of the class.
To assess the impact of that curriculum and book list, graduates from the class were invited to participate in a public panel discussion during a break. The Times asked readers to submit questions for the panel discussion. Eight former students, who were then in college, enthusiastically accepted the offer and a few dozen questions were submitted. The questions ranged from asking whether reading about murder or incest might encourage them to commit such acts to how they developed their personal values. Each former student answered the questions with respect and insight. It was clear that the students had learned to think for themselves and knew their values.
The students also stated that they were more prepared in college and life by having taken the class under the guidance of a skilled high school teacher.
When the panel discussion was over, I heard one parent say to another, “I just don’t understand kids nowadays.” I think the panel participants would have replied, “Just listen and talk to us.”
TONY SHELTON
Geneva