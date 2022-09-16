To the Editor:
Starting next year, the Inflation Reduction Act will begin to lift the burden of onerous healthcare costs for families, seniors, people with low incomes, and the uninsured.
Here’s a sobering statistic about the current state of our healthcare system: Almost half of Americans surveyed by the Kaiser Family Foundation report that they struggle to pay for their basic medical needs.
To cope, up to a third of adults said they or a family member have delayed treatments, or skipped care or taking needed medications altogether. About four in 10 adults have assumed debt to cover medical expenses.
To help seniors, the Inflation Reduction Act will empower Medicare to negotiate drug prices, and will prevent those prices from exceeding inflation. Additionally, the IRA will set a new annual Medicare drug spending cap, and cap the monthly cost sharing for insulin at $35 for Medicare beneficiaries.
To help individuals and families, the IRA will extend pandemic premium subsidies for another three years for those who obtain their insurance coverage from the marketplace. This will continue the cost savings benefit of those subsidies, and maintain the rate of those insured from the marketplace at its recent historic high.
Access to quality healthcare is a matter of social justice. As a member of NETWORK Lobby for Catholic Social Justice’s New York Advocates Team, I support the increase in access to healthcare that the Inflation Reduction Act will provide for millions of Americans.
ANNE KIEFER
Penn Yan