The lack of many guidelines today is sad
To the Editor:
In response to Democrats’ understanding of guidelines:
So, Pete Buttigieg said something really stupid, and the CNN host did not call him out on it. Well, it’s not much different than the stupidity — and lies — that used to spew from Tucker Carlson’s mouth, but nobody called him out on it. And yes, people did vote for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, just as people voted for Marjorie T. Greene and her stupid speeches that never end; Lauren Boebert, who failed four GED tests before she passed; and Matt Gaetz, who married an 18-year-old so that he could stay out of jail for having sex with a minor.
And so, when are the Republicans going to understand their guidelines?
Unfortunately, we do not seem to have too many guidelines for anything anymore. Sad.
JOSEPH NEVES
Phelps