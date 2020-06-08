The Lincoln Project: Dedicated Americans protecting democracy
To the Editor:
The Lincoln Project — accessible at lincolnproject.us — is a dedicated group of prominent Republicans who don’t support Trump and are going to great lengths to get him defeated in November. They now support Joe Biden for president. They believe electing Democrats who support the Constitution over Republicans who do not is a worthy effort.
They include former Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, Steve Schmidt (strategist for George W. Bush and the late John McCain) and George Conway (whose wife Kellyanne works for Trump in the White House). There is a distinguished list of Republicans on their advisory council. I urge you to contact them.
I have made a monetary donation to this Republican group.
Trump has received very little support on these pages with letters to the editor. I find that quite remarkable as I am sure there are more registered Republicans than Democrats in the area this paper serves.
I would love to see a letter from a Republican who says he/she believes in Republican principles but can’t support Trump. Are there any out there?
One Republican woman I talk to locally says she wants Trump to blow away like the breeze. I have a feeling she doesn’t say this out loud to too many other Republicans.
And I did receive a phone call from an elderly gentleman I have known for over 40 years. He said he liked my letters. I am sure he has been a Republican his whole life. He said to me, and I quote, “We have to get rid of that dummy.”
Trump will fall. He will go down in history as the greatest shame and failure of the American political system.
His government will go in history as a disgusting example of unbridled corruption and greed.
In the days following his loss there may be violence from both sides. The anger and resentment could easily bubble over into riots.
America will survive this and eventually the healing will begin. Truths hidden by his deceit and corruption will become known.
Although many will deny his guilt most people will eventually recognize the truth. They will become quiet, softly mumbling like the Germans after WWII, “I just did not know.”
They won’t want to talk about it. Ten years post Trump it will be difficult to meet anyone who will admit that they actually voted for him. I wholeheartedly look forward to that day.
LARRY PETERSON
Waterloo