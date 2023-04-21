The longer we depend on fossil fuels, the harder it’ll be to switch
To the Editor:
Mr. Richard Blakesley (Times “Guest Appearance,” April 5) offers a well-reasoned critique of “renewable energy systems and the costs of change.” But his defense of the continued use of fossil fuels is misguided. Considering what we now know, our way of life must change, regardless of all the conveniences fossil fuels have given us.
To all critics of “green energy”: Do you think that the climate crises are real? What will the costs be if we don’t change?
Fossil fuels are still needed to produce “alternative energy” for a transition period. Scientists, engineers, and policy makers have recognized this dilemma for decades.
As a nation, we can’t simply flip a switch from “dirty” fossil fuels to “clean” solar and wind. Our way of life is complex. Fossil fuels, and possibly nuclear power, may be needed for some time into the future. Conservation and efficiencies are big assists. Right now, individual homes and businesses can plug into a solar or wind farm.
I too have grandchildren. We need all hands on deck to pitch in with the transition of our way of life. Change doesn’t come easily or without problems. We need to move toward net zero emissions as soon as possible to cool down the planet.
The longer we remain dependent upon fossil fuels, the harder it will be for future generations to adapt. Science and engineering faculty and students are digging deeply into the challenges we face.
We need systemic change that may take more time than we have before we reach the tipping point of no return, causing catastrophic climate loops. The climate calamity is here now: unusual extreme weather, melting of glaciers at both poles, warming oceans, mass extinction, and more.
I ask Mr. Blakesley to use his understanding of engineering and be part of creating solutions. Retooling our maintenance procedures is a big need.
Some say “it’s too late.” I’m not throwing in the towel. There are changes we can implement now, especially in agriculture, transportation and heating/cooling appliances. Yes, think about the benefits of large fleets of electric buses, USPS vehicles, and trains.
Change is the only certainty in life.
TONY DEL PLATO
Interlaken