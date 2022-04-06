Blame is misplaced when it comes to gas
To the Editor:
I don’t want this to be political, and especially not personal, but the professional historian and teacher in me just can’t let some misstatements go by the board.
I recently read an opinion, by no means singularly expressed, and found myself shaking my head due to the misplacing of blame. First the given ... yes, gas prices are high and may go higher. Welcome to capitalism and a study in market forces.
As to the reasons discussed: the November 2021 Gulf of Mexico leases were canceled by a federal judge, not a president, due to faulty environmental impact research regarding the drilling. Drilling under those leases would not affect the crude oil supply for years. Industry experts also point out that most of the leases purchased were for future operations as current sites became less viable.
Even without new drilling under new leases, the U.S. is expected to increase its production of crude, by industry calculations, to more than cover the loss of Russian crude during the 2022-23 period. All oil-industry activities were scaled back as the pandemic brought demand for products, especially gasoline, to unforeseen lows and is reopening in part due to current high prices. However, it is easier, relatively, to restart drilling than refining.
We are also at the point of the year when the summer blend (more expensive gas) switchover takes place. That puts less refined product in the marketplace at a time of increasing demand. Interestingly, the industry projects that the U.S. and China alone will account for 43% of the worldwide demand increase, with India accounting for another 14%.
As to the Keystone project: The Keystone extension (the part canceled recently) is a small part of a much larger pipeline. It is a Canadian-conceived, -financed and -constructed project. It was to take sand tars (bitumen) to U.S. refineries, and then to overseas buyers, as the open parts already do. It had only been 8% completed when canceled.
Oh, and our “dependence” on Russian oil? Russian imports increased in 2016 when the U.S. placed sanctions on Venezuela.
ROBERT COBB
Geneva