To the Editor:
The “ … increasingly violent dispute among Cayuga Nation members … ” (Times, Sept. 10-11 weekend edition) has been one-sided against dissenters, by orders of Clint Halftown and his court, since February 2020.
The most recent violence was against Wanda John, an elderly woman who lived in a Cayuga Nation home. The rough handling by Cayuga Nation police was made worse by the wanton destruction of a house that allegedly has “an asbestos problem.”
It is dangerous and irresponsible to order the destruction of such a structure. While sovereign native territory may be exempt from OSHA regulations, only a fool would expose anyone to asbestos fibers. No asbestos abatement company would undertake such an action without following strict protocols for protecting workers and anyone in the area. Asbestos fibers are 700 times smaller than the human hair. Because asbestos fibers are small and light, they can be suspended in the air for long periods. Exposure can result in asbestosis and mesothelioma, both incurable diseases.
The recent arrest of two Gayogoho:no men was made under questionable circumstance, and they were sent to a private prison in Pennsylvania. One of the young men was protecting Wanda John, his aunt. He was charged with possession of brass knuckles, though Col. Mark Lincoln told me they were not used against Nation police.
It is understandable that Seneca Falls Police Chief Stu Peenstra is in a difficult situation. Besides respecting native sovereignty, it would be very uncomfortable for his police to arrest Nation police for unlawful actions. Nearly all are non-Indian, former and current U.S. law enforcement personnel.
The solution to this escalating violence is for the federal government and the Department of the Interior to honor the Treaty of Canandaigua and self-determination of the Cayuga Nation. The Great Law of Peace governs the Gayogoho:no people. The clan mothers and council of chiefs make the leadership decisions.
In so doing this, the U.S. government would be recognizing its treaty obligations which are the highest law of the land. This would be a step in honoring the debt owed to the native peoples. It would free up the Seneca County Board of Supervisors of this ongoing crisis, and allow them to undertake productive projects with the Cayugas to the benefit of all.
TONY DEL PLATO
Interlaken