The other side of PILOTs: Rewarding risk takers
To the Editor:
I recently had lunch with my investment advisor. We split the costs. Our conversation centered on the topic of PILOTs, and I asked her why Joe Nacca only presented his condemnation of them as a free lunch and an unfair opportunity for those with insider connection (Times “Guest Appearance,” March 11).
She laughed and said, “Biased critics don’t like rational competition.”
She said PILOTs, or payments in lieu of taxes, for a specified period, are a way ambitious, risk-taking entrepreneurs can avoid taxes while creating a project that enhances the wealth base of a community and fulfills an existing need. When successful, the entrepreneur and the community both are enriched. Difficulties with recent endeavors in Canandaigua illustrate there is no guarantee the entrepreneur will always solve obstacles.
Essentially, a PILOT is a postponement of a project’s total taxation liability until the project has had time to achieve economic sustainability. An entrepreneur must win the endorsement of the Industrial Development Agency, a department of the state. This occurs only after completing a rigorous application that outlines a detailed business plan, including a detailed budget, how much money the entrepreneur will invest, why it is appropriate for a particular community and when sustainability will be reached. The plan must also be approved by the community’s elected representatives.
During the execution of the project, the PILOT fee will always at least match the tax rate of the past rate on the property being developed so there is never a loss of taxes being paid to the county, city or school district.
Often, PILOTs are associated with housing developments like Pyramid North of Canandaigua. During construction, the many building tasks generate considerable economic activity benefiting the wider community. Once completed, but not at sustainability stage, the project benefits the community because the residents of Pyramid North are functioning as consumers. The grand payoff occurs when the tax deferment rate ends and the new increased wealth of the property is taxed realistically, which is a boon to the county, city and school district.
Yes, the successful entrepreneur has received assistance. However, risks were taken, money invested, and much effort was expended to deliver completion.
This process has evolved in order to induce investment and risk-taking from willing entrepreneurs. Exceptionally secure businessmen — and there are five billionaires living on Canandaigua Lake — do not want to take on the risks or the workload of many projects that can enhance a community. PILOTs provide a means to kick-start projects that increase a community’s wealth.
So, in fact, the real free lunch is for the county, city and school district. They just have to be patient before the meal is served.
PETER C. MULVANEY
Canandaigua