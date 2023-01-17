The People’s Free Pop-Up a worthwhile resource
To the Editor:
I would like to take this opportunity to inform Geneva residents of a worthwhile community resource.
On Dec. 10, the first floor of the Geneva Public Library was particularly alive with activity. Children pulled donated toys from boxes while adults searched through piles of clothing set up on tables and hanging from clothing racks. A wide variety of items were on offer for shoppers, including adult and children’s clothing, coats, hats, and shoes in a range of sizes.
The “store” is stocked through donations provided by members of the Geneva community. Spearheaded by Geneva Women’s Assembly member Penny Hankins, donations are collected, organized, and washed by volunteers before being set out for shoppers to take, free of charge. Given the extra financial strain that the holiday season places on many, the pop-up was a welcome respite from the consumerist spending frenzy that often leaves many a family wanting.
The event was one among what has become a years-long series of “People’s Free Pop-Ups” organized by GWA. The first was in 2019, created to provide an impromptu opportunity for community members to gain access to free clothing at conveniently located public spaces. Since then, there have been over 15 in-person pop-ups. During the height of the pandemic, they existed as an online store and gave away over a thousand pieces of clothing in 2020.
If you are interested in volunteering or want to learn more about the pop-up, visit https://genevawomensassembly.org/mutual-aid/.
ANGELIQUE SZYMANEK
Geneva