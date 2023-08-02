To the Editor:
On June 30, the U.S. Supreme Court issued three important rulings on affirmative action, paying off student loans, and freedom of individuals to not endorse the LGBTQ lifestyle through artwork.
In a nutshell, the court ruled we cannot give preference to one distinct group of people at the expense of another distinct group of people. We cannot be prejudiced toward one group of people (Asian Americans) as we attempt to not be prejudiced toward another group of people (African Americans). It does not make sense!
The courts ruled that only Congress, as stated in the Constitution, has the power to randomly pay off selected student loans, not the President. That does not make sense.
And, finally, the court decided people who create artwork for hire do not have to do artwork that goes against their beliefs, art work that endorses the LGBTQ lifestyle. All these rulings are very clearly spelled out in the Constitution!
For some reason, I thought it was mandatory for anyone running for President of the United States to know and understand the Constitution of the United States. It appears Joe Biden does not. How could this be?
Time for Joe to go!
BILL McHALE
Seneca Falls