To the Editor:
Our son is a college professor. Recently, he told us that one of his students called and said that she wouldn't be able to attend class — that was while classes were still going on — because she had a cold and feared for her safety if she were seen coughing in a public place. She just happened to be Chinese.
It's a sad thing that in this day and age that there are people who hate and fear anyone who is not white Anglo-Saxon American.
When the person who should set an example to his country continues to make the derogatory comments about minorities, he is giving permission to those who hate to act on their baser beliefs.
The threat we are now faced with is COVID-19, not a 19-year-old student who just happens to be Chinese.
JEAN LAURSEN
Geneva