SC residents deserve better
To the Editor:
What is going on in Seneca County? We had decided to raise one bay door on our garage a foot higher. We were told the cost of a permit would be $75. We were told the neighbors might not like it. Seriously? Our neighbors are very upset that codes won’t do anything about the numerous neglected properties in our area; they could care less if we extended our garage door. But, if we try to improve our property, codes would be relentlessly harassing us, which they have done in the past.
I’ve asked myself “why” several times and always come to the same conclusion: “The Seneca County Mafia.” If you pay attention to groups in our local government, you will see a pattern. Meaning, if you pull the curtain back there is at least one or more people in this little group involved. This goes from our local leaders to our own fire department. They are intent on harassing, controlling, and destroying a person’s name if you do not comply.
These people are inept in their positions. They have displaced anger issues that need to be addressed, and they are biased. They target only certain people that question their behavior. Sadly, the people who try to bring about change are the ones who are forced out, leaving us with an out-of-control group that only cares about more power. They make up rules as they go and bend them to accommodate themselves.
The people in this county need to be made aware of what is going on. We deserve better.
AUDREY MORABITO
Geneva