To the Editor:

We are the richest country in the world. Just ask Israel. We are the saps that will use roughly one-fifth of American taxpayer money to send them $3 billion  every year in aid.

Then we have our illustrious wealthy Americans. Jeff Bezos in 2009, worth $6.8 billion / 2021, $188 billion; Mark Zuckererg in 2009, $2 billion / 2021, $117 billion.

And now our famous U.S. federal minimum wage: in 2009, $7.25 an hour and in 2021, $7.25 an hour.

You still believe in the richest country in the world?

Three words: Tax the rich.

JOSEPH NEVES

Phelps

