To the Editor:
A few days before 9/11 my husband and I had gone to New York City, our hometown, to visit family. On our way home, we passed the Twin Towers, and I thought, "What magnificent buildings — nothing could ever destroy them!"
Upon returning home on 9/11, I sat down to watch the morning news. All of a sudden, one of the towers was surrounded by smoke. I thought, "Oh no, a fire has erupted there." A few minutes later I saw a plane headed toward the other tower.
I then realized that our lives would be changed forever with a deep sadness that doesn't go away.
BEV SCHWARZE
Waterloo