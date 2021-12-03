The sights, sounds and smell of our economy
To the Editor:
Here is an idea: Grab a cup of coffee at the local eatery at Magee Corners. Take a table facing Route 414 with a view of Exit 41. Thursday or Tuesday is best, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Then, count the 18-wheelers coming off the Thruway, loaded with garbage from all over the Northeast. Then count how many trucks per cup of coffee. Tip well.
All the while enjoy the fresh country air sprinkled with eau de landfill, dirty garbage trucks, gas and diesel and oil (olay!!). And listen to the chirping of air brakes and accelerations at stoplights. Think of trucks of bucks rolling by.
Watch for 18-wheelers overturning and dumping their loads of garbage on the side of Exit 41 and pay attention. Last week’s garbage spill was never covered by the media. (why?) Be quick with your camera. It’s like it never happened.
HERE IS ANOTHER IDEA: Let the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce purchase the historic Dr Thomas Magee house — the oldest brick house in the area. Then cut down all the trees, and let it sit empty for two years. Then ...
BEST IDEA YET: Announce this as the new location of the Finger Lakes Gateway Visitor Center, soon to be the new home of the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce as well. Gateway to the glorious sights, sounds, and smells of our local economy, which apparently relies solely on garbage to fuel our future. Watch them flee to other gateway cities in the Finger Lakes while our town (and county) withers. So much to be proud of. Soon we will be the solar panel capital of New York because only rich corporations can determine our land use.
Coming soon to a lake near you — bitcoin mining. If you don’t understand it now, you won’t understand it when it is too late. Pay attention.
Just saying.
JEAN GILROY
Seneca Falls Environmental Action Committee